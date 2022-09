Gold price today, 20. Sep. 2022

On September 21, 2022, the price of 24- and 22-carat gold in India slightly increased. As of Wednesday, 10 grams of 24-carat gold priced Rs 49,370, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 45,220.

Over the past 24 hours, fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10g 24 Carat/10g Delhi Rs 45,950 Rs 50,110 Mumbai Rs 45,800 Rs 49,960 Kolkata Rs 45,800 Rs 49,960 Chennai Rs 46,200 Rs 50,400 Ahmedabad Rs 45,850 Rs 50,040

Data – goodreturns.in