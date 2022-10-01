On October 1, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has increased by Rs 300. As of Wednesday, 10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,300 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,080.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-