Global food security needs collective action: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked G20 Agriculture Ministers to deliberate on collective action to achieve global food security and find ways to build sustainable and inclusive food systems, focussed on marginal farmers.

Addressing the G20 Agriculture Ministers meet in Hyderabad, via video message, Modi said agriculture is at the heart of human civilization, but it faces several major challenges today. These challenges are felt most by the Global South, he said.

The Prime Minister told the G20 Ministers “We must find ways to strengthen global fertilizer supply chains. At the same time, adopt agricultural practices for better soil health, crop health and yield.”

He said: “Traditional practices from different parts of the world may inspire us to develop alternatives for regenerative agriculture. We need to empower our farmers with innovation and digital technology.”

“We must also make solutions affordable for small and marginal farmers in the Global South. There is also an urgent need to reduce agricultural and food waste, and instead, invest in creating wealth from waste,” he said.

Modi told the G20 Agriculture Ministers “your task is not simply that of handling one sector of the economy. You shoulder a big responsibility for the future of humanity.” Globally, he said, agriculture provides livelihood for over 2.50 billion people. In the Global South, agriculture accounts for almost 30 per cent of GDP, and over 60 per cent of jobs.

But the sector faces several challenges like supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which have been worsened by the impact of geo-political tensions. Climate Change is causing extreme weather event more and more frequently.

Sharing what India is doing about the situation, he said “our policy is a fusion of back to basics and march to future. We are promoting natural farming as well as technology-enabled farming.”

Farmers all over India are taking up natural farming now, he said. They are not using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Their focus is on rejuvenating Mother Earth, protecting soil health, producing per drop, more crop, and promoting organic fertilizers and pest management solutions.

“At the same time, our farmers are proactively using technology to boost productivity. They are generating and using solar power on their farms. They are using Soil Health Cards to optimize crop selection, and drones to spray nutrients and monitor their crops. I believe this ”fusion approach” is the best way to address several issues in agriculture,” the Prime Minister said.

He said 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets. The delegates may find some of these grains used in dishes served to them in Hyderabad, he said. The millets are called Shri Anna in India. These superfoods are not only healthy to consume, but also help raise incomes of their growers by using less water and fertilizers, and being more pest-resistant.

Of course, millets are not new, the Prime Minister said. They have been cultivated for thousands of years. “But markets and marketing had influenced our choices so much that we forgot the value of traditionally grown food crops,” he said.

“Let us embrace Shri Anna millets as the food of our choice. As part of our own commitment, India is developing an Institute of Millets Research as a Centre of Excellence – for sharing best practices, research and technologies in millets,” Modi said.

“India’s G20 priorities in agriculture focus on healing our One Earth, creating harmony within our One Family and giving hope for a bright One Future,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he was happy the G20 meet was supporting inclusive, sustainable and resilient agriculture by working on the ”Deccan High level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition” and the ”MAHARISHI” initiative for Millets and other grains.