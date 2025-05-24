Glenmark Pharma returns to profit in Q4 FY25, declares final dividend

Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has officially announced that it has posted a net profit of Rs 4.7 crore in Q4 FY25, after a loss of Rs 1,218 crore during the same period last year.

The company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The proposed dividend stands at Rs 70.5 crore, including Rs 8.6 crore to be disbursed to retail investors. Payouts will be made within 30 days following the AGM, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

However, for the entire year, the company has posted a consolidated adjusted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,389.4 crore and revenues of Rs 13,321.7 crore, marking a 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase, the statement mentioned.

Advertisement

Key business highlights include strong growth in India and Europe, with India’s formulation business expanding by 31.9% to Rs 4,485 crore and Europe revenue increasing 17.6% to Rs 2,846 crore for the year. The Rest of World (RoW) markets, including Asia, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Russia & CIS (RCIS) regions, posted modest growth of 1.7% at Rs 2,814 crore.

In the quarter, India sales were steady at Rs 943 crore, while Europe revenues grew 20% to Rs 734 crore, though North America witnessed a 5.4% decline in finished dosage formulation sales to Rs 715 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Mario Saldanha highlighted the company’s resilient and diversified portfolio, emphasising strong performance in Europe and branded markets. He also pointed to innovation progress, noting the US FDA Fast Track designation for ISB 2001 by Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, a key biologic candidate in cancer care.

“Our performance reflects the underlying resilience of our business, the strength of our diversified portfolio, and the focused execution of our strategic priorities. The European business has shown strong growth, and our branded businesses have delivered sustained results, supported by market expansion and a sharp therapeutic focus. As we move into FY26, we remain committed to building this momentum as we strengthen our global footprint,” Saldanha said in an official company statement.