General Manager CR reviews freight performance

AK Lahoti stressed further approaching customers with a fresh perspective.

SNS | New Delhi | September 10, 2021 10:05 pm

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway reviewed the freight performance of Central Railway in a meeting held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 4.9.2021.

CR’s freight performance is best ever not only in terms of million tonnes but also in terms of revenue. The review meeting was attended by BK Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Divisional Railway Managers of all 5 divisions of Central Railway.

AK Lahoti stressed on further approaching customers with a fresh perspective. Increasing rail share of existing commodity as well as addition of new commodity in the basket of Central railway was discussed in detail.

Central Railway transported 62.43 million tonnes freight in 2019-20 and 62.02 million tonnes freight in 2020-21 during Covid lockdown and unlock. During April- August 2021, Central Railways loaded 29.42 Million Tonnes which is 41.7% more during the same period last year. Central Railway is also ahead of its enhanced target by 1.7%.

“Business Development and Acquisition Plan strategy 2021” of Central Railway was also unveiled by the General Manager who said that Central Railway has mapped the entire commodity basket under its jurisdiction.

