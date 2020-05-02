GE Power India on Saturday said it has resumed production at its Durgapur plant in West Bengal.

The company had suspended operations temporarily at its facilities located at Durgapur, West Bengal, and Noida, Uttar Pradesh, due to the lockdown imposed by the government in March to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would like to inform that, from today i.e. 02 May 2020, after obtaining requisite approvals/permissions from the competent authorities the Company has resumed its manufacturing operations at its Durgapur factory, to the extent permitted by the local administration/competent authority,” a BSE filing said.

The company is taking all precautions, safety and social distancing measures and implementing all applicable guidelines issued by the authorities across its operations and offices for prevention and containment of COVID-19, it added.

“We will continue to follow the recommendations/advisories as may be issued from time to time by the relevant authorities,” it said.