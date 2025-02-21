Gautam Adani experiences second-largest decline in wealth after Elon Musk

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, experienced the second-largest decline in wealth this year, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani is trailing only Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Adani is positioned 23rd on the index, and his net worth has dropped by $11.9 billion, bringing it down to $66.8 billion.

On the other hand, Musk’s fortune has seen a more substantial decline of $35.2 billion, reducing his total wealth to $397 billion.

According to the index, Elon Musk remains the world’s richest individual, holding a net worth of $397 billion. He is followed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose fortune stands at $245 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks third with a net worth of $243 billion.

Oracle’s founder and largest shareholder, Larry Ellison, takes the fourth spot with a net worth of $200 billion, while LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault ranks fifth at $195 billion. Bill Gates follows in sixth place with a fortune of $169 billion.

Among other Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani, ranked 17th on the list, saw his net worth decrease by $2.9 billion to $87.7 billion.

HCLTech’s Shiv Nadar faced a $4.53 billion decline, bringing his total wealth to $38.6 billion.

Musk’s financial standing had previously surged, largely attributed to the rising valuations of his companies and his leadership in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under US President Donald Trump’s administration.