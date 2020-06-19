Investments by global tech investors and a ‘Rights Issue’ has made Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) a net debt-free company.

Accordingly, RIL has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days. The company’s net-debt was Rs 161,035 crore, as on March 31, 2020.

Consequently, it has now emerged as a net debt-free company.

In a statement, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said: “I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021.”

As per the statement, Jio Platforms has now announced investment of Rs 115,6 93.95 crore by leading global investors.

Besides, it raised Rs 53,124.20 crore via a ‘Rights Issue’.

Reliance Industries said that combined capital raised so far — including the rights issue and sale of stake in Jio — has no precedence globally in such a short time. The group said that both are also unprecedented in the country’s corporate history, and that it is “even more remarkable that this was achieved amidst a global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Along with the stake sale to BP in the petro-retail JV, the total fund raise is in excess of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the company said.

(With inputs from IANS)