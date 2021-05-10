The prices of petrol and diesel were raised across the country on Monday.

The price of petrol was increased by 26 paise a litre to Rs 91.53 in Delhi. And the price of diesel was increased by 32 paise to Rs 82.06 per litre.

The two auto fuel prices were static for two day weekend period prior to this increase.

Prior to the increase, petrol and diesel were being retailed at Rs 91.27 and 81.73 per litre respectively in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices rose by 15 paisa and 18 paisa per litre respectively on Tuesday, by 19 paisa and 21 paisa per litre respectively on Wednesday, by 25 and 30 paisa respectively on Thursday and by 28 paisa and 31 paisa per litre respectively on Friday after an 18-day break.

IANS had reported earlier that OMCs may begin increasing the retail price of petrol and diesel post state elections as they were incurring losses to the tune of Rs 2-3 per litre by holding the price line despite higher global crude and product prices.

In the last fortnight, global oil prices have hovered in $66-67 a barrel range higher than the levels when petrol and diesel prices were last revised.

Crude prices have jumped around $69 a barrel now.

The price of the two auto fuels had fallen by 16 paisa and 14 paisa per litre respectively on April 15 after a 15 day break when OMCs kept its prices static.