Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged on Sunday as oil marketing companies decided to go on a pause mode and analyse the global developments on oil prices before effecting a revision.

Accordingly, pump prices of petrol and diesel remained at Rs 90.40 a litre and Rs 80.73 a litre respective in Delhi.

Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 96.83, Rs 92.43 and Rs 90.62 per litre, respectively.

The price of the two auto fuels had fallen by 16 paisa and 14 paisa per litre respectively last week on Thursday after a 15 day break when OMCs kept its prices static.

The price of fuels was unchanged for the 10th straight day.

Premium petrol, however, continues to remain over Rs 100 a litre in Mumbai and several other cities across the country.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days – March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for past 15 days before falling again on April 15. In all petrol prices have fallen by 77 paisa per litre while diesel by 74 paisa per litre in 2021 so far.