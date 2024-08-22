FSSAI issues clarification on marketing of milk products under A1 & A2 categories

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a clarification on the marketing of milk and its products like ghee, butter, and more under the categories of A1 and A2.

It emphasised the necessity of obtaining an FSSAI License Number or Registration Certificate Number for selling or marketing these products.

This move aims to ensure compliance with food safety standards and regulations, safeguarding consumer health, FSSAI said in its statement.

FSSAI further in its statement said these claims do not conform with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

It is to be highlighted that in its latest order, FSSAI said it had examined the issue and found that A1 and A2 differentiation is linked to the structure of beta-casein protein in milk.

However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognize this differentiation.

“FBOs are instructed to remove such claims from their products,” FSSAI said.

FSSAI has also told the e-commerce platforms to remove these claims from products and websites immediately. Companies have been given six months to exhaust pre-printed labels, with no further extensions to be granted.

The A1 and A2 milk differ in their beta-casein protein composition, which varies based on cow breed.