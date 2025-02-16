FPI exodus continues; Rs 21,272 crore pulled out in first two weeks of Feb

The exodus of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) continues as they pulled out Rs 21,272 crore in the first two weeks of this month. This was driven by global tensions after the US imposed tariffs on imports.

According to data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 21,272 crore from Indian equities so far this month (till February 14).

This came following a net outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in January. With these, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 99,299 crore — near Rs 1 lakh crore — in 2025 so far, data showed.

On the other hand, FPIs were buyers in the debt market during the period. They put in Rs 1,296 crore into the debt general limit and Rs 206 crore in the debt voluntary retention route.

The overall trend indicates a cautious approach by foreign investors, who scaled back investments in Indian equities significantly in 2024, with net inflows of just Rs 427 crore.

This contrasts sharply with the extraordinary Rs 1.71 lakh crore net inflows in 2023, driven by optimism over India’s strong economic fundamentals. In comparison, 2022 saw a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore amid aggressive rate hikes by global central banks.