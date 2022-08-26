Former CEA K Subramanian appointed as an Executive Director for India at IMF

The Government of India, on August 25, announced that Former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet he will take charge from November 1 and will have a tenure of three years.

Dr K Subramanian, former Chief Economic Adviser appointed as Executive Director (India) at IMF. pic.twitter.com/k1XonJCe5G — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) August 25, 2022

This post is currently held by Surjit Bhalla. His tenure is ending on October 31.

Subramanian, who is currently a Professor at the Indian School of Business, has served the Government of India as Chief Economic Adviser between 2018 and 2021.

An alumnus of IIT and IIM and a Gold Medalist

K Subramanian studied electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. Subramanian was gold medalist of his batch at IIM Calcutta.

Student of Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

K Subramanian is also a student of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan. He completed his PhD in financial economics from University of Chicago under the supervision of Raghuram Rajan and Luigi Zingales.

Worked in Expert Committees of SEBI and RBI

Former CEA is known for his works in the banking sector. He has previously worked in the expert committees of the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and contributed in the economic and corporate reforms.

He was a Member & Director of Research, P J Nayak Committee on Governance of Bank Boards formed by RBI, and was also a member of Uday Kotak Committee on Corporate Governance in SEBI.

Subranian also served as Board of Directors Bandhan Bank, National Institute of Bank Management and Reserve Bank of India Academy.

(inputs from IANS)