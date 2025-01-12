Foreign investors withdrew over Rs 22,000 crore from Indian equities

In January so far, foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 22,194 crore

from Indian equities. The move was driven by expectations of a weak

earnings season, a steady rise in the US dollar, and concerns over

tariff war during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Notably in December, foreign investors have invested Rs 15,446 crore.

Data with the depositories showed that the Foreign Portfolio Investors

(FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 22,194 crore from Indian equities so

far this month (till January 10). FPIs have been sellers on all

trading days except January 2.

Foreign investors have scaled back their investments in Indian

equities significantly amid global and domestic headwinds.

Record low level of Indian rupee, surge in US bond yields coupled with

rich valuation of Indian markets also makes Indian equities relatively

unattractive for foreign investors.

In 2024, the overall trend indicated a cautious approach by foreign

investors. They scaled back investments in Indian equities

significantly with net inflows of just Rs 427 crore.

The foreign portfolio investors’ investment in equities has surpassed

the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in 2024 for the first time in September.

This contrasts sharply with the massive Rs 1.71 lakh crore net inflows

in 2023, driven by optimism over India’s strong economic fundamentals.