# Business

Foreign investors withdrew over Rs 22,000 crore from Indian equities

In January so far, foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 22,194 crore from Indian equities.

SNS | New Delhi | January 12, 2025 2:48 pm

Foreign investors withdrew over Rs 22,000 crore from Indian equities

FPIs (photo: IANS)

In January so far, foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 22,194 crore
from Indian equities. The move was driven by expectations of a weak
earnings season, a steady rise in the US dollar, and concerns over
tariff war during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Notably in December, foreign investors have invested Rs 15,446 crore.

Data with the depositories showed that the Foreign Portfolio Investors
(FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 22,194 crore from Indian equities so
far this month (till January 10). FPIs have been sellers on all
trading days except January 2.

Foreign investors have scaled back their investments in Indian
equities significantly amid global and domestic headwinds.

Record low level of Indian rupee, surge in US bond yields coupled with
rich valuation of Indian markets also makes Indian equities relatively
unattractive for foreign investors.

In 2024, the overall trend indicated a cautious approach by foreign
investors. They scaled back investments in Indian equities
significantly with net inflows of just Rs 427 crore.

The foreign portfolio investors’ investment in equities has surpassed
the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in 2024 for the first time in September.

This contrasts sharply with the massive Rs 1.71 lakh crore net inflows
in 2023, driven by optimism over India’s strong economic fundamentals.

