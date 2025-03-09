Foreign investors withdraw Rs 24,753 crore in first week of March

Foreign investors continue to pull back money from the Indian equity market, withdrawing Rs 24,753 crore in the first week of March. This development comes amid escalating global trade tensions and lacklustre corporate earnings.

According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 24,753 crore from Indian equities this month (till March 7). The total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1.37 trillion in 2025 so far.

Notably, the sustained selling by overseas investors is chiefly due to a combination of global and domestic factors. This also marks the 13th consecutive week of net outflows. Since December 13, 2024, FPIs have offloaded equity shares to the tune of $17.1 billion.

It came following an outflow of Rs 34,574 crore from equities in February and Rs 78,027 crore in January.

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 2,405 crore in the debt general limit and withdrew Rs 377 crore from the debt voluntary retention route.

The overall trend indicates a cautious approach by foreign investors, who scaled back investments in Indian equities significantly in 2024, with net inflows of just Rs 427 crore.

The foreign investors’ trend contrasts sharply with the extraordinary Rs 1.71 trillion net inflows in 2023, driven by optimism over India’s strong economic fundamentals. In 2022, foreign investment saw a net outflow of Rs 1.21 trillion amid aggressive rate hikes by global central banks.