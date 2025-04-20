Foreign investors make comeback, infusing nearly Rs 8,500 crore last week

In the equity markets last week, foreign investors infused nearly Rs 8,500 crore, data from the depositories said.

During the holiday-truncated week ended April 18, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs 8,472 crore in equities. This includes withdrawal of Rs 2,352 crore on April 15, but investment of Rs 10,824 crore in the following two days, data with the depositories showed.

The developments come after a phase of heavy outflows earlier in the month, supported by renewed investor confidence, a resilient domestic economy, and relative insulation from global trade disruptions.

Overall, the FPIs pulled out Rs 23,103 crore from the equities in April so far, taking the total outflow to Rs 1.4 lakh crore since the beginning of 2025, data showed.

The initial part of the month was marked by aggressive FPI selling, driven largely by global uncertainties stemming from the US tariff policy developments.

In March, FPIs withdrew Rs 3,973 crore and FPIs took out Rs 34,574 crore, while in January, the outflow was higher at Rs 78,027 crore.

Trading took place on just three days from April 15 to 17 as the stock market was closed on Monday and Friday due to Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

While both the US and China are expected to post subdued economic growth this year, India’s economy is forecast to grow at 6 per cent in FY26, offering a promising outlook even amid a challenging global environment.