Foodgrain production during 2023-24 estimated at record 3322.98 LMT: Govt

The total foodgrain production in the country during 2023-24 is estimated at record 3322.98 LMT, which is higher by 26.11 LMT produced during the last year, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said on Wednesday.

The production of food grains during 2022-23 was 3296.87 LMT.

The ministry has released Final Estimates of production of Major Agricultural Crops for the year 2023-24 where it sadi the food grain production witnessed record increase due to good production of Rice, Wheat and Shree Anna.

Advertisement

Total rice production during 2023-24 is estimated at record 1378.25 LMT, higher by 20.70 LMT than previous year’s Rice production of 1357.55 LMT, it said.

The wheat production during 2023-24 is estimated at record 1132.92 LMT, which is higher by 27.38 LMT than previous year’s wheat production of 1105.54 LMT.

It further said the pro6eduction of Shree Anna is estimated at 175.72 LMT as compared to 173.21 LMT during previous year.

The Agriculture Ministry gave details of production of various crops during 2023-24.

Total foodgrains in the year was 3322.98 LMT, out if which rice was 1378.25 LMT, Wheat 1132.92 LMT, Nutri / Coarse Cereals 569.36 LMT, Maize 376.65 LMT, Total Pulses 242.46 LMT, Shree Anna 175.72 LMT, Tur 34.17 LMT, and Gram by 110.39 LMT.

Total Oilseeds produced in the period was 396.69 LMT out of which Groundnut is 101.80 LMT, Soybean 130.62 LMT, and Rapeseed & Mustard 132.59 LMT.

Sugarcane production was at 4531.58 LMT while Cotton at 325.22 Lakh Bales (170 Kgs each), and Jute & Mesta at 96.92 Lakh Bales (180 Kgs each).

Ministry of Agriculture said during 2023-24, there were drought-like conditions in southern states, including Maharashtra & prolonged dry spell during August especially in Rajasthan.

The moisture stress from the drought also affected the Rabi season. This mainly impacted production of pulses, coarse cereals, soybean and cotton.