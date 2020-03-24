Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce a special package and other measures to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19, which has forced majority of states in the country to impose lockdowns.

“Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2pm today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said in a tweet on Tuesday.’

Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2pm today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 24, 2020

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, second time in a week. His address on 8.00 pm will be based on the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

In his previous address, on March 19, he had announced formation of a task force headed by Sitaraman.

