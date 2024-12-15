Five out of 10 cos add over Rs 1.13 trillion last week

In the last week, the 5 out of 10 companies added Rs 1,13,117.17 crore to their total market valuation.

Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Infosys were on the gaining side while Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuations.

Advertisement

In a rank-wise analysis, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

Advertisement

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged by Rs 47,836.6 crore to Rs 9,57,842.40 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 52,031.98 crore to Rs 17,23,144.70 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 11,887.78 crore to Rs 14,31,158.06 crore and that of ICICI Bank increased by Rs 11,760.8 crore to Rs 9,49,306.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS climbed Rs 9,805.02 crore to Rs 16,18,587.63 crore while Infosys added Rs 31,826.97 crore to its valuation at Rs 8,30,387.10 crore.

For the performance of two key public sector players, the valuation of LIC tumbled Rs 32,067.73 crore to Rs 5,89,869.29 crore and the mcap of State Bank of India dropped Rs 2,052.66 crore to Rs 7,69,034.51 crore.

Hindustan Unilever slumped Rs 22,250.63 crore to Rs 5,61,423.08 crore and ITC dropped by Rs 1,376.19 crore to Rs 5,88,195.82 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 623.07 points or 0.76 per cent and the Nifty advanced 90.5 points or 0.36 per cent.

On Friday, at close, Sensex was up 843.16 points or 1.04per cent at 82,133.12, and the Nifty was up 219.60 points or 0.89 per cent at 24,768.30.