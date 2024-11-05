Finance Commission grants released for Haryana, Tripura, Mizoram

The Centre has released the 15th Finance Commission grants during the financial year 2024–25, for the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) of Haryana, Tripura and Mizoram.

Panchayati Raj Institutions ( PRIs)/ RLBs of Haryana have been given untied grants amounting to Rs.194.867 crores as part of the first installment.

These funds have been disbursed for 18 eligible District Panchayats, 139 eligible Block Panchayats and 5911 eligible Gram Panchayats in the state that fulfilled the mandatory conditions for release.

For Rural Local Bodies in Tripura, the first installment of untied grants amounting to Rs.31.40 crores and the first installment of tied grants amounting to Rs.47.10 crores have been released.

These funds are for all the 1260 Rural Local Bodies [including Traditional Local Bodies viz. 1 TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council), HQ; 40 Block Advisory Committees; and 587 Village Committees].

The 15th Finance Commission has released funds for PRIs/RLBs of Mizoram, being the second installment of untied grants of the financial year 2022–23, amounting to Rs.14.20 crores and the second installment of tied grants of the financial year 2022–23 amounting to Rs.21.30 crores. These funds are for all 834 village councils, including Autonomous District Council areas.

The Untied grants are utilised by Rural Local Bodies for location-specific felt needs, under the 29 Subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

The tied grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and fecal sludge management in particular and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

The 15th Finance Commission grants aim at strengthening rural local self-governance by empowering PRIs / RLBs. These funds help PRIs/RLBs become more capable, accountable, and self-reliant, driving sustainable development in rural