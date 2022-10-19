Festive fervor perks up demand in Real estate

Festivals are around the corner and finally, after a hiatus of two years, the market is returning to its normality, including the real-estate. From buyers to sellers all are ready to revive the fortune.

The trend is expected to gain momentum during the upcoming festive season, when buyers tend to invest in properties because it is considered to be an auspicious period for home buying, according to experts.

Vishal Raheja, Founder, and Managing Director, InvestoXpert, said, “this is the first financial covid free year and people are very happy about this. I will not say that real- the estate is flourishing for a long time but yes for the past 3 months there is a speed in the sale and purchases. Also, buyers know that home prices are on the rise and they want to close in on a home before prices escalate. Developers are also offering freebies and other incentives to attract buyers.”

Vishal also explained how festivals will affect the purchase mindset of buyers. He said, “From last year the sale of properties has increased. Investors are also taking an interest, the prices have also shooter up from 30-40 percent. So this has given a lot of positivity to the buyers and sellers.”

Industry experts believe that this festive season, which has come after two years of the pandemic, will bring a turnaround in the sector. The real estate market is already buoyant with various locations performing well, fresh areas coming up and developers launching new projects.

Is Real Estate Sector a good investment option?

As luring as it may sound, investing in real estate is not everyone’s cup of tea and some just have apprehensions about parking their money in this sector. Real estate is thought of as a secure method of protecting one’s money, along with gold. Not only will it keep your hard-earned money safe but also let you make income outside of your typical job. This investment tool has a lot of advantages.

“The real- estate sector is a safe investment option as compared to any other sector because you can always expect better returns from it. Sooner or later it will be a complete benefit providing a 15 to 16 percent return,” said Vishal Raheja.