Expo to showcase growth trajectory of pharma industry in India to be held in Greater Noida

An expo to showcase the pharmaceutical industry’s modernisation, innovation, and sustainability will be held in Greater Noida from November 26 to 28.

On an impressive growth trajectory, India’s pharma industry is expected to reach $65 billion by 2024 and to double to $130 billion by 2030. The 17th edition of CPHI and PMEC India, organised by Informa Markets in India, which will be held at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, exemplifies this growth by connecting global and domestic stakeholders to showcase advancements in pharmaceutical machinery, technology, and ingredients.

Dedicated sessions on industry advancements, digital transformation, agile manufacturing, and women in pharma will be held during the three-day expo. The event will bring together over 50000 visitors, and 2000 exhibitors showcasing more than 10,000 products offering a unique space for collaboration and innovation in pharma and providing a unique environment for industry experts to share ideas and drive their business forward.

“India’s pharmaceutical industry, currently ranked third globally by production volume, has evolved into a thriving sector with a CAGR of 9.43 per cent over the past nine years. Known for delivering high-quality, affordable medicines, India has earned its reputation as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’,” said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, of Informa Markets in India.

This year, the expo offers a pivotal marketplace for over 2000 exhibitors to engage, with anticipated participation from countries including the US, UAE, South Korea, Japan, Egypt, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Italy, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, and the United Kingdom.