Expo showcasing robust growth of India’s pharmaceutical industry concludes

A three-day expo, showcasing the pharmaceutical industry’s modernisation, innovation, and sustainability commenced in Greater Noida on November 26, came to a close on 28.

Talking about the Indian pharmaceutical industry at the expo, Dr. Veeramani, chairman, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), said the Indian pharmaceutical industry stands out as a global leader, exporting to over 200 countries and providing comprehensive solutions across APIs, finished dosages, clinical

research, and pharmacovigilance.

The 17th edition of CPHI and PMEC India Expo, organised by Informa Markets in India at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, highlighted the industry’s vital role in shaping global healthcare.

“With platforms like CPHI showcasing India’s capabilities, the sector is poised for

transformative growth—from its current $55 billion to a projected $130 billion by 2030 and $450 billion by 2047,” Dr.Veeramani said at the event.

Bringing together over 2,000 exhibitors and 50,000 visitors from more than 150 countries, including the US, UAE, South Korea, Japan, and the United Kingdom, the expo served as a dynamic hub for innovation and collaboration.

Spanning pharma machinery, packaging, analytical instruments, laboratory technologies, ingredients, and beyond, it offered a comprehensive platform for stakeholders to engage in transformative dialogues and foster strategic partnerships.