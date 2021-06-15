On behalf of the Government of India, Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) has, extended Line of Credit (LoC) of $108.28 million to the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) for construction of a new Parliament building in Eswatini.

The LoC Agreement to this effect was signed through exchange between Nirmit Ved, General Manager, Exim Bank, and Neal H. Rijkenberg, Finance Minister, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland).

With the signing of the Agreement, Exim Bank, to date, has extended four (Four) Lines of Credit to the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland), on behalf of the Government of India, taking the total value of LoCs extended to $176.58 million.

The LoCs extended to the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) cover projects in sectors including Information Technology, Disaster Management, Agriculture and Construction.

With the signing of this LoC agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 272 Lines of Credit, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS, with credit commitments of around $26.84 billion, available for financing exports from India.

Besides promoting India’s exports, Exim Bank’s LoCs enable demonstration of Indian expertise and project execution capabilities in emerging markets.