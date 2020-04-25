Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday lauded government’s decision to reopen neighbourhood stores as they ‘will improve their chances of survival and boost our morale’ of the people.

“Excellent. Neighbourhood stores are the backbone of a community. They are the most vulnerable to the financial stress of a lockdown. Their re-opening will improve their chances of survival and boost our morale as well! I hope they will also be able to make home deliveries,” said the twitter savvy business tycoon.

The Indian government on Friday night allowed reopening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions.

The relaxation is not applicable to the quarantine zones of hotspots containment areas.

As per the Home Ministry order, “In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open.”

Whereas in rural areas, shopping malls will remain closed.

“The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas,” added the ministry.

With an aim to contain the spread of COVID-19, the government announced a complete 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 23, which was later extended till May 3. During this period majority of shops and businesses remained closed other than the essential services.