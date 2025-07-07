EVs register double growth in sales on year-on-year basis in June: FADA

In June 2025, the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment registered two times growth in the sales on a year-on-year basis, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Out of 100 passenger vehicles that came out on the road, nearly five vehicles were EVs, as compared to nearly 2 vehicles in the same month, the previous year. However, overall sales moderated in the month.

The data said that in the two-wheeler segment, EV witnessed a month-on-month rise from 6.07% to 7.28%, and in the commercial vehicle segment, it witnessed a slight uptick.

Overall MoM volumes in June declined 9.44%, the CE segment registered a significant 44.98% MoM and 54.95% YoY growth, while CVs rose 6.6% YoY despite a modest 2.97% MoM decline.

As per the Fada report, early-month deliveries and sustained order pipelines further contributed to CV strength, even as ownership costs rose due to new taxation norms and mandatory AC-cabin regulations.

Also, the monsoon forecast of over 106% of the long-period average (LPA), is expected to enhance rural liquidity and, by extension, drive demand across the auto spectrum, particularly two-wheelers and tractors.

In terms of overall performances, the two-wheeler sales rose 4.73% YoY, though they dropped 12.48% on a monthly basis.

Further, the passenger vehicle (PV) retails saw a modest growth of 2.45% YoY, while commercial vehicle (CV) sales grew by 6.6%.

Tractor and construction equipment sales surged 8.68% and 54.95%, respectively, the data said.

“The month of June recorded a healthy 4.84 per cent YoY growth overall. While early monsoon rains and seasonal demand supported rural buying, financing bottlenecks, price hikes and variant shortages remained a concern,” said C S Vigneshwar, President, FADA.

Retail volumes across all segments reached 20,03,873 units in June, up from 19,11,354 units in the same month last year.