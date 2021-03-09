The outflow from equity mutual funds continued in February as the stock markets maintain to hit new highs, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Tuesday. Investors redeemed Rs 10,468 crore in February, making it the eighth consecutive monthly withdrawal, with flexi cap category accounting for most of the outflow.

The debt funds in February have an inflow of 1,735 crore after pulling out Rs 33,409 crore in January.

Overall, the net outflow in the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 1,843 crore across all segments during February, compared to Rs 35,586 crore in January.

Despite the outflow, asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to Rs 31.64 lakh crore in February-end from Rs 30.5 lakh crore in January-end.

As per the data, outflow from equity and equity-linked open ended schemes was at Rs 10,468 crore in February compared to Rs 9,253 crore in January.

Barring multi cap, large & mid-cap and focussed fund categories, all the equity schemes have seen outflow last month. The newly created flexi cap category saw maximum outflow of Rs 10,431 crore.

Overall, equity schemes had witnessed an outflow of Rs 10,147 crore in December, Rs 12,917 crore in November, Rs 2,725 crore in October, Rs 734 crore in September, Rs 4,000 crore in August and Rs 2,480 crore in July, which was their first withdrawal in over four years. Prior to this, such schemes had attracted Rs 240.55 crore in June.