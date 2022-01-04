Equity indices open in green, Hindustan Zinc top gainer in early trade

Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday amid positive global cues.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains from Monday and traded in the green in early trade on Tuesday.

At 10 a.m., Sensex traded at 59,470 points, up 0.5 percent from its previous close of 59,183 points. It opened at 58,310 points.

Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,707 points, up 0.5 percent from the previous close of 17,625 points. It opened at 17,681 points.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was up by 160.57 or 0.27 percent at 59343.79, while NSE Nifty was up by 38.20 or 0.22 percent at 17663.90 NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and HDFC.

Among the stocks, Hindustan Zinc, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, ONGC, Pidilite Industries were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the contrary, Marico, Godrej Consumer, Tata Consumer, Dabur India, and Cadila Healthcare shares were the top losers.

(With IANS and ANI inputs)