EPFO crosses historic 5 crore claims settlement mark

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has achieved a historic milestone by crossing the 5 crore claims settlement mark for the first time in its history.

In the financial year 2024-25, the EPFO has processed over 5.08 crore claims amounting to Rs. 2,05,932.49 crore, surpassing the 4.45 crore claims worth Rs. 1,82,838.28 crore settled in the previous financial year 2023-24.

Minister Mandaviya highlighted that this remarkable achievement has been made possible due to a series of transformative reforms initiated by EPFO to enhance claim settlement processes and reduce grievances among members.

“We have implemented key measures, including an increase in the ceiling and categories of auto-settled claims, simplified member profile changes, streamlined PF transfers, and improved KYC compliance ratios. These reforms have significantly improved the efficiency of EPFO,” he stated.

A major enabler for faster claim processing has been the auto-claim settlement mechanism, ensuring that claims are settled within three days of submission.

Dr. Mandaviya noted that the impact of this reform is evident, with auto claim settlements doubling to 1.87 crore claims in the current financial year, compared to 89.52 lakh auto claims processed during the entire FY 2023-24.

The minister further emphasized the impact of member profile correction reforms.

“Since the introduction of the simplified procedure, approximately 97.18% of member profile corrections have been self-approved by members, with only 1% requiring employer approval, and office intervention has been reduced to just 0.4%. Further, the rejection cases have dropped to 1.11% by the employer and 0.21% by the regional office, reflecting the effectiveness of the streamlined processes and reduced procedural bottlenecks in claim settlements”, he said.

Similarly, reforms in the PF transfer claim submission process have streamlined the workflow significantly.

Since the introduction of a simplified transfer claim application, only 8% of transfer claims now require member and employe attestation. Notably, 48% of claims are submitted directly by members without employer intervention, while 44% of transfer requests are generated automatically.

The minister reaffirming government’s commitment to enhancing ease of access for EPFO members, and underscored that the organization will continue to leverage technology and process simplification to ensure a seamless and efficient service experience.

“These reforms have not only accelerated the claim settlement process but have also contributed to minimizing member grievances, further strengthening trust in EPFO,” he said.