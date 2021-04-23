The UAE has suspended Emirates flights between India and the middle-eastern nation from 11.59 p.m. of April 24 amid the deadly surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The travel ban will be reviewed after 10 days, Gulf News reported.

Some 300 flights a week were operating between the UAE and India before the ban was announced, according to local media reports.

“The decision to suspend flights came after studying and evaluating the epidemiological situation in the friendly Republic of India,” UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement carried on state news agency WAM.

“Effective 24 April 2021 Saturday, 2359 local time Dubai and for the next 10 days, Emirates flights from India to the UAE will be suspended.”

Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

Non-UAE citizens will not be allowed entry into the country from April 25, for 10 days until May 4.