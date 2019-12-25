After serving for 17-long-years Emirates airline president Tim Clark will retire in June 2020, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

His retirement news initially emerged following reports of an internal announcement made by Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

As per reports, Clark will remain as an advisor to the airline.

Clark became the founder member of the Emirates management team in 1985. In 2003 he was appointed as the president of the airline. Throughout his period Clark has steered the Emirates to become one of the largest global operators. During his stint at the airline, Clark gained a formidable reputation in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates has expanded rapidly in the US and elsewhere in recent decades, operating daily flights to major North American cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, among others.

Its main hub of Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest for international travel, with more than 89 million arrivals or transits in 2019.

Aviation and tourism are major pillars of Dubai’s economy, and Emirates’ success is key to that. The airline is known for its customer service, comfort and state-of-the-art aircraft.

Meanwhile, Emirates has a major responsibility to find a suitable candidate who can fill Clark’s shoes.

(With input from agencies)