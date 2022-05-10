Elon Musk’s tweet about Taj Mahal makes followers plan his trip

Elon Musk is very active on Twitter every day his tweets are becoming a hot topic of discussion, this time it’s Taj Mahal.

A user named ‘History Defined’ shared a picture of a pillar of the Red Fort in Agra on Twitter and wrote that the amazing facade of the Red Fort in Agra. After this Elon Musk tweeted that this is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which is truly a wonder of the world.

It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The tweet showed Musk’s passion for Indian architecture and an interest in history. At the same time, after this tweet, users are assuming that Elon will travel to India soon. One user wrote that “Planning to visit India again in any near future? Let’s schedule Elon’s visit… haha.”