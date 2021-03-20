Ever since electric vehicle maker Tesla invested in Bitcoin, there have been discussions about whether Elon Musk personally holds the cryptocurrency or not. Fuelling the discussions, Anthony Scaramucci, Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony, said that the tech mogul owns over $5 billion in Bitcoin.

Scaramucci’s statement added that Musk one living being that has done much to protect the planet against climate change.

His comes at amid the recent concerns that mining the digital currency wastes energy and affects the environment.

In a tweet, Scaramucci said, “Elon Musk didn’t stop with Tesla. I understand that SpaceX owns #bitcoin on its balance sheet.

@elonmusk owns over $5 billion in #bitcoin via Tesla, SpaceX, and personally. No living person has done more to protect the planet against climate change.”

It is worth mentioning that Scaramucci’s belief is based on Musk’s love for tech and innovation and on the fact that executives at Tesla and SpaceX may have pushed the Tesla chief to invest in the digital currency.

Scaramucci himself is a big-time Bitcoin proponent, who sees the cryptocurrency replacing golf as a true store of value in the future.