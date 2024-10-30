Eight core industries grow by 2% in September

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2% in September 2024 as compared to the Index in September 2023, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

The production of Cement, Refinery Products, Coal, Fertilizers and Steel recorded positive growth in September 2024.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to September, 2024-25 is 4.2% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the ministry data said.

Cement production increased by 7.1% in September over last year. Its cumulative index increased by 1.6% during April to September 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production increased by 5.8% in September, and its cumulative index increased by 2.3% during April to September 2024-25.

Coal production spiked by 2.6% in September. Its cumulative index increased by 5.9% during April to September 2024-25.

Fertilizer production increased by 1.9% in September. Its cumulative index increased by 1.7% during April to September 2024-25.

In September, the steel production increased by 1.5%. Its cumulative index increased by 6.1% during April to September 2024-25.

Crude Oil production declined by 3.9% in September with cumulative index declines by 2.1% during April to September 2024-25.

Natural Gas production declined by 1.3% while the electricity generation declined by 0.5% in September 2024.

Thier cumulative index increased by 2% and 5.9% respectively during April to September 2024-25.