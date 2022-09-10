ED raids 6 premises in Kolkata linked to E-Nuggets mobile gaming app fraud

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday raided six premises in Kolkata, in respect to an investigation relating to mobile gaming application fraud.

The Directorate of Enforcement has been carrying out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per an official statement released by the ED.

The instant case was recorded on the basis of FIR bearing No. 30 of 2021 dated 15.02.2021 filed U/s 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471, 34 of IPC by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan & others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Ld. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta, the ED said.

One person namely Amir Khan, S/o Nesar Ahmed Khanlaunched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public.

During the initial period, the users were rewarded with the commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.

Further, after collecting a handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said App, was stopped, at one or the other pretext viz. system upgradation, investigation by LEAs etc. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers and only then the users understood the ploy, the enforcement agency said.

During the search operation, it is noticed that the said entities were using dummy accounts. So far, huge cash (more than Rs 7 crore) has been found at the premises, and counting of the amount is still in progress. The search operation is in progress, the Directorate of Enforcement said.

(with inputs from ANI)