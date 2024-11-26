DPIIT teams up with WinZO to support interactive entertainment startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday signed a deal with WinZO, India’s largest social gaming and interactive entertainment platform.

Through this collaboration, DPIIT will focus on building a robust ecosystem of over 2,000 startups, innovators, and students, providing them with mentorship, industry insights, and access to global opportunities.

Further, the MoU will also expand WinZO’s flagship Tech Triumph Program (Bharat Edition), a platform for identifying and mentoring India’s top game developers.

This program has already showcased India’s gaming talent at global forums such as the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and Gamescom LATAM, and will now scale its impact through DPIIT’s support, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

Speaking on the development, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv Singh said that the MoU focuses on bridging the talent gap in the sector by equipping professionals with cutting-edge skills in coding, animation, game design, and development.

Singh also cited a recent USISPF report which said India’s interactive entertainment sector is projected to grow to $60 billion by 2034, creating over 2 million jobs.

He said, the DPIIT-WinZO partnership is designed to harness this potential by nurturing startups through hackathons, workshops, accelerator programs, and curated pitch events.

As per the MoU, WinZO will also establish a Center of Excellence (CoE), in sync with DPIIT.

The CoE will serve as a launchpad for startups and entrepreneurs, focusing on critical aspects.