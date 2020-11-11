Domestic passenger vehicles’ sales improved in October on a year-on-year basis, reports stated on Wednesday. As per the industry data, passenger vehicles sales rose by 14.19 per cent in October.

These domestic vehicles with improved sales primary include sub-segments of cars, utility vehicles and vans.

Accordingly, 3,10,294 passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market from an off-take of 2,71,737 units sold during the like period of 2019.

Similarly, the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed a sequential growth in sales during October.

In September, a total of 2,72,027 passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market. However, in October, car sales jumped by 9.68 per cent to 182,692 units in October, compared with 166,568 units during the year-ago period.

As per SIAM, the data does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.

In terms of utility vehicles, sales grew by 20.45 per cent to 113,990, while vans’ offtake went up by 29.24 per cent to 13,612 units against the same month a year ago.

“The month of October saw continuity in sales growth trajectory, drawing on from the previous month. There were marked improvements witnessed across certain segments due to very good festive demand,” SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

“The sale of Passenger vehicles went up by 14.19 per cent and that of two-wheelers, grew by 16.88 per cent, compared to October last year. Three-wheelers saw a slight improvement in sales, compared to the last month, however, it has still registered de-growth of (-)60.91 per cent over the corresponding month of last year.”

He further said that the October wholesale numbers have been good on account of dealers preparing to serve demand for the upcoming Diwali festival.