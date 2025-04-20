Auto exports rise by 19%, driven by demand for PVs, 2Ws & CVs in overseas market

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the automobile exports from India rose by 19 per cent to over 5.3 million units, driven by robust demand for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles in the overseas markets.

According to the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the overall exports last fiscal stood at 5.4 million (5,363,089) units as compared with 4.5 million (4,500,494) units in 2023-24 fiscal ending March 31, 2024.

Passenger vehicle shipments rose by 15 per cent to 770,364 units last fiscal as against 672,105 units in FY24.

Further, the utility vehicle dispatches led the space with a dispatch of 362,160 units, a growth of 54 per cent, as compared with 234,720 units in FY24. Two-wheeler exports increased by 21 per cent to 4,198,403 units last fiscal as against 3,458,416 units in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Three-wheeler exports grew by 2 per cent in FY 2024-25 as compared to last year, with shipment of 310,000 units, the report said.

Exports of commercial vehicles grew 23 per cent last fiscal at 80,986 units as compared with 65,818 units in the year-ago period.

The industry body said that export demand in key markets of interest, such as Africa and neighbouring countries, is likely to continue as ‘Made in India’ vehicles are gaining traction.

Economic stability in the African region and demand in Latin America have supported this growth, it added.