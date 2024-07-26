DGFT simplifies EPCG scheme procedures to enhance Ease of Doing Business

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday announced significant enhancements to the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme aimed at simplifying processes, reducing transaction costs and promoting automation to benefit exporters.

These changes align with the commitment of the government to create a more business-friendly environment and improve India’s manufacturing competitiveness, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

As per the changes, the scheme will now provide exporters an extended period to submit Installation Certificates for imported Capital Goods. This extension reduces pressure on businesses, allowing them to focus more on production and export activities.

Advertisement

Further, a simplified and reduced composition fee structure for extending the Export Obligation (EO) period has been introduced. This change minimises manual intervention, streamlines compliance and speeds up service delivery

Also, from now all Policy Relaxation Committee (PRC) decisions regarding Export Obligation extensions and regularisation of exports will be implemented with a levy of uniform composition fee making it easier to implement through the system.

The Ministry further said that these updates make it easier for exporters to comply with regulations, reducing the time and effort required to meet DGFT requirements.

By expanding automated rule-based processes, DGFT aims to reduce human intervention, mitigate risks and improve overall efficiency in trade facilitation, it said.

The Ministry of Commerce also said that the DGFT has already taken efforts to automate the authorisation issue process, ad-hoc norms fixation process under Advance Authorisation, export obligation extension, automatic status holder certificate issue, among others, in recent days.

It is planned that in the coming months, more and more processes will be system driven with minimal or no human intervention in order to facilitate trade and industry.