DGCA advisory on threats of GNSS jamming, spoofing

In a move to curb the spiking concerns over Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference in airspace, the regulatory authority – Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) – issued a comprehensive advisory circular outlining the emerging threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing.

The circular is applicable to all aircraft operators and air navigation service provider (ANSP) Airport Authority of India.

According to a senior official of DGCA, the circular has been released in the wake of increasing reports of GNSS interference over the Middle Eastern airspace that had led to the establishment of an internal committee by the DGCA on October 4.

The DGCA circular aims to address the potential impact on both aircraft and ground-based systems, providing a practical roadmap for stakeholders to navigate this evolving challenge.

Notably, since the formation of the internal committee, it has diligently assessed the situation, raised awareness among operators, and engaged in discussions with international experts to formulate effective strategies.

The circular is based on recommendations of the committee for tackling the emerging threat considering the best practices, latest developments and ICAO guidance on the matter.

It establishes roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in monitoring and mitigating the threat in a coordinated manner in addition to highlighting the reporting obligations as per regulatory requirements,” said the official.

It provides a comprehensive mitigation measures and action plan for aircraft operators, pilots, ANSP and air traffic controllers which includes development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers, and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment, the official highlighted.

It also provides for a mechanism for ANSP to establish a threat monitoring and analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference to generate valuable insights with data and new developments so as to have a robust and immediate threat response.

GNSS is vital for aircraft navigation and in technical terms. GNSS spoofing and jamming refers to attempts to manipulate a user’s navigation system by giving false signals. GNSS jamming is the interference on frequencies from external sources. It can provoke the receiver to lose the position information.

According to reports, the planes flying over Middle East received a spoofed GPS signal aimed at fooling the aircraft’s in-built system into thinking that they are flying miles away from their intended route. The signal is often strong enough to compromise the integrity of the aircraft’s system.