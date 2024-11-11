DFS moots means for fresh KYC for PM Jan Dhan Yojana

The Secretary,Department of Financial Services (DFS),M. Nagaraju, on Monday suggested means for doing fresh Know Your Customer (re-KYC) process for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders.

While chairing a meeting with all stakeholders in this regard here, he suggested using all means — such as fingerprints, face recognition, taking declarations where no change in KYC documents occurred — through all channels like ATM, mobile banking, internet banking, and other available digital channels. Banks should also look forward to implement best practices adopted by other peer banks, he said.

Nagaraju stressed that the role of State Lebel Bankers Committee (SLBCs/ UTLBCs) as well as Lead District Managers (LDMs) is crucial and they should seek assistance of State/District administration/Gram Panchayats in mobilising people to get the re-KYC done in campaign mode. He also urged the banks to work in the same zeal as shown by them during launch of PMJDY scheme and complete the task of re-KYC in a mission mode to avoid any inconvenience to customers. The Secretray further directed banks to deploy additional staff wherever necessary to complete the re-KYC in a time bound manner.

PMJDY was launched in 2014 and approximately 10.5 crore PMJDY accounts were opened in mission mode during the period August, 2014 to December 2014. These PMJDY accounts are becoming due for periodic updation or re-KYC now after 10 years.