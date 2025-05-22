Delhi govt plans mega job fair for youth in July

With an objective to provide better employment opportunities to the youth, the Delhi government is set to organise a mega job fair likely to be held in the month of July. A meeting to this effect was conducted here on Thursday.

Chaired by Delhi’s Minister of Labour (Employment) Kapil Mishra, the meeting saw the officials of the Directorate of Employment formulate a strategy to connect the youth of Delhi with job opportunities and to establish coordination among various departments and industrial organisations.

Mishra said a provision for the job fair has been made in the 2025-26 budget under which a common platform will be created where job-seeking youth and recruiting institutions can directly interact.

During the meeting, it was decided that information letters or emails will be sent to FICCI, DICCI (Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry), CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce, the Department of Training and Technical Education, the Department of Higher Education, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), the Vocational Branch of the Education Department, colleges/institutions under GGSIPU, as well as potential job-providing institutions such as hotels and hospitals, for the collection of data related to both employers and job-seeking youth.

The labour minister said information regarding student placements and recruiting companies should be promptly collected from all technical institutions and universities under the administrative control of the Departments of Training and Technical Education, Higher Education, and Education.

Additionally, directions were issued to organise a meeting next week with all concerned departments and institutions to discuss in detail the selection of the venue for the job fair, estimated number of participants, invitations to be sent by the institutions, expected number of recruitments, and the count of participating employers and candidates.