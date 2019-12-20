The apex decision body of telecom department, Digital Communication Commission, on Friday approved the most-awaited Rs 5.22 lakh crore spectrum auction plan, which is expected to pave the way for 5G services in the country.

“The DCC has today approved the recommendation of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). We are hopeful that auction shall be conducted in March-April,” Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash told reporters here.

He further added that the auction will entail sale of over 8300 MHz of spectrum spread over all 22 telecom circles, the reserve price of which comes to Rs 5,22,850 crore.

TRAI had initially given recommendation for radiowaves valued at Rs 4.9 lakh crore. However, the telecom department has also included additional spectrum for the auction which will be free from the expiration of licences of Reliance Communications, Bharti Airtel in 8 circles and Vodafone and Idea Cellular in 4 circles each.

Based on views sought by the government, telecom regulator Trai on August 1, 2018 recommended auction of spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3400 MHz, 3400-3600MHz bands.

