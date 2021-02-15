Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities’ report issued on Monday said that the spectrum auction scheduled to begin from March 1 may witness lower completion intensity among the telecom operators.

“The auction may see lower competitive intensity given the varied priorities of each player. VIL’s weak liquidity position may keep its interest low,” it said.

It further said that Bharti Airtel’s sub-GHz spectrum interest may largely be limited to 900MHz, while RJio’s renewal of 800MHz spectrum may not see much interest from rest of the players.

It added that Bharti and RJio are likely to be interested in the 1,800MHz and 2,300MHz spectrum, as the two telcos may consider it for their 4G plans and for their 5G requirements going forward.

The report said that the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) indicates that Bharti and RJio may be interested in spending 2-3x the renewal requirement in other bands and Vodafone Idea has limited options given its liquidity position.

The upcoming round of auction will be held for 2,251.25 Megahertz (MHz) in seven frequency bands—700 Mhz, 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz 2100 Mhz, 2300 Mhz and 2500 Mhz—at a cumulative base price of Rs 3.92 lakh crore.

The base price of spectrum in 1800 Mhz band and 2300 Mhz band has been fixed 14.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent higher than the October 2016 base price, according to ICICI Securities.