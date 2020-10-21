Commercial vehicle maker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Wednesday said it has added Malaysia as a new market for completely knocked-down (CKD) units.

In a statement issued here, DICV said it already exports CKD units to Kenya, South Africa, Vietnam and Indonesia.

DICV also said it has exported over 35,000 vehicles (32,000 trucks and 3,500 buses) and 150 million parts since it started exports in 2013.

“With this milestone of 150 million parts exported and the addition of a new CKD market, DICV once again validates India’s Make for the World,” Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya was quoted as saying in the statement.

India is the fifth most important market for Daimler Trucks, with DICV serving not only growing domestic demand but also more than 50 export destinations across the globe including markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company also said it would grow its BharatBenz dealer network in the domestic market by 10 per cent to over 250 outlets by the end of 2020.