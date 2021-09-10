Follow Us:
  1. Home / Business / Dabur expands Hajmola Portfolio with ‘Hajmola LimCola’

Dabur expands Hajmola Portfolio with ‘Hajmola LimCola’

Ajay Devgn said: “It is fun, tasty and truly chatpata. I look forward to taking the tasty world of Hajmola LimCola to all my fans.”

Sakchi Khandelwal | September 10, 2021 6:47 pm

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Friday announced the expansion of its Hajmola digestive portfolio by introducing ‘Hajmola LimCola’.
The launch will be supported across print, digital, outdoor, mobile and radio campaigns, featuring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, it added.

Hajmola LimCola is a digestive tablet with the mix of lemon along with the twist of Hajmola, Dabur India said in a statement.

“Our extensive consumer research revealed that Indian consumers prefer lemon flavour with a chatpata punch. Not only is lemon flavoured cold drinks popular in India, lemon also goes well with the Chatpata space.

“This innovation is in line with our ambition of providing our consumers their favourite Hajmola with Lemon Ka Chatkara,” Dabur India Marketing Head-OTC Healthcare Ajay Singh Parihar said.

As per its strategy, Dabur will be undertaking extensive sampling activities through delivery platforms and major restaurant chains, besides Dabbawalas in Mumbai, Airlines and at key Bus depots, he said.

Ajay Devgn said: “It is fun, tasty and truly chatpata. I look forward to taking the tasty world of Hajmola LimCola to all my fans.”

Hajmola, a mix of traditional Indian culinary herbs, spices and edible salts, enjoys an over 50 per cent share of the branded digestive tablets market in India.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Google’s .new shortcuts soon to be available for everyone, bookings begin in December
Rihanna buys mansion in Hollywood Hills for $6.8 mn
Akshay, Ajay are Bollywood's 'khatron ke khiladi': Rohit Shetty
@media screen and (min-width: 650px) { .m-advert {display:none;} } @media screen and (max-width: 649px) { .m-advert {margin: 15px auto 0;text-align: center;float: left;width: 100%;} .m-advert div{text-align:center;margin:0 auto;} } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 40px 0 0;text-align: center;width: 728px;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media(max-width:768px){ .thelatestbx{width:220px;} .aroundtheword{margin-right:0;width:510px;} .tsm-opinionbx{width:100%;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 20px 0;width: 100%;} .editor-picbox li{margin:2%;width:46%;} .editor-picbox li h2 {padding:10px; height: 168px; overflow: hidden;} .editor-picbox li:first-child{margin-left:2%;} .editor-picbox li:last-child{margin-right:2%;} } .liveblog-entry-content img {max-width:100%;} .liveblog-entry-content p {font-family: "Roboto",sans-serif;font-size: 16px;line-height: 22px;} .liveblog-meta-author-name {font-size: 16px;margin-left: 8px;line-height: 20px;} .liveblog-meta-time span {font-size: 12px;line-height: 16px;} .liveblog-meta-authors { display:none !important; } .post-content h2, .post-content h3 { font-size: 20px; font-weight: 700; } .liveblog-entry-content { padding-top: 10px; color: #000; } .liveblog-pagination{ display:none; } .editor-picbox li h2 { min-height: 82px; } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} .covid19 li { min-height: 284px !important; } } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 172px; width:100%; } .covid19.editor-picbox li { min-height: 283px; } .editor-picbox li h2 { height: 82px !important; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 137px; width:100%; } }