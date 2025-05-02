Delhi govt sanctions Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for rain deaths at Kharkhari village

The Delhi government on Friday sanctioned Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the family members who lost their lives in the rain and thunderstorm in Village Kharkhari, Najafgarh.

Delhi Chief Minister’s Office announced the decision from the social media platform X in the evening on Friday while offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

The deceased, identified as Jyoti (26), and her three children, were trapped under the debris of her house which collapsed as a tree fell on it while her husband, Ajay, the sole survivor of the incident, sustained minor injuries.

On Friday morning, a tree fell on their room due to heavy winds in Kharkhari Nahar village near Jaffarpur Kalan in the Dwarka area of South West Delhi resulting in the death of the four while they were asleep.

Emergency services, including the Fire Department and police were swiftly deployed to the scene of the incident, while the injured were rushed to RTR Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, where Jyoti and the three children were declared dead.