Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new payment scheme that allows customers to opt for flexible EMI option for purchasing car and servicing. This flexible mode of payment will come with EMI of nine months or more at lower interest rates.

This option is aimed at assisting customers in realising their car buying aspirations and in upkeeping the car maintenance, the company said in a release.

Along with this, the company has also come up with ‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ communication for seamless interface with customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming back to the payment option, interested automobile buyers or current users can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on.

Apart from the benefits like low interest, the payment scheme comes with a 100 per cent processing fee waiver. However, this 100 per cent waiver may differ from case to case.

Speaking of the WhatsApp service, ‘Toyota Official WhatsApp,’ customers and general public can now reach out to Toyota Executives for any queries or feedback. People seeking to use this service can begin a conversation by giving a missed call or SMS ‘Hi’ to 83676 83676.

Through this facility, customers can get details about new car purchases, buy or sell or exchange existing vehicles, book service appointments, request for breakdown services or even provide feedback on services, it added.

Naveen Soni, senior vice president for sales and services at TKM said, “We have curated special convenience initiatives that will ease the vehicle owning process. Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers.”

“We are also happy to announce the launch of ‘Official WhatsApp channel’, one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omni channel customer experience, he added.