Following the footsteps of other automakers and to meet customers demand in a world hit by COVID-19 pandemic, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. (SMIPL) on Tuesday launched its online sales and service platform called, ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’.

This latest service will be available through the company’s official website.

The company claims it will enable customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after sales services at the click of a button.

Through this programme customers can also book Suzuki two-wheeler product through a toll-free number along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership, in case the customer wants to visit the dealership, it added.

“We are pleased to introduce ‘Suzuki at your doorstep’ program that enables customers to purchase their desired two-wheeler as per their convenience through their mobile phones and laptops. The online booking, doorstep delivery and service of Suzuki vehicles have been introduced keeping the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees at the core of the initiative. With our online sales solution, we look forward to bring in positivity in the two-wheeler segment and the overall industry post-COVID-19,” SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

SMIPL said its Suzuki at your doorstep programme will be expanded across over 112 Indian cities.