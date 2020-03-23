Considering the dramatic fall in the vehicular movements due to coronavirus lockdown in the national capital and its adjacent regions, Indraprastha Gas Ltd—the company that retails CNG to automobiles in the area has shut down nearly two-third of its CNG dispensing outlets in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The IGL will operate 55 outlets spread across the city to cater to limited demand, while its piped natural gas supplies will remain unaffected by the lockdown.

However, fresh piped natural gas (PNG) connections will not be issued during the lockdown period.

“In view of the lockdown announced in NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, IGL has decided to rationalise its services through its select CNG stations for public fueling.

“A total of 55 CNG stations of IGL shall be in operation during the period of lockdown from March 23, 2020, till March 31, 2020, for public fueling in these areas primarily to meet the requirements of emergency vehicles and essential service vehicles,” it said in a statement.

IGL has some 155 self-operated CNG stations in the NCT. The CNG dispensing operations at petrol pumps as well as Delhi Transport Corp (DTC) depots will continue unhindered.

Of the 55 operational CNG stations, 44 are located in Delhi, five in Ghaziabad, three in Noida, two in Greater Noida and one in Gurugram.

“The CNG stations located in DTC depots shall also be operational as per requirements of DTC fleet,” the statement said.

The company said the supply of PNG to household kitchens shall remain uninterrupted during the coronavirus crisis and area control rooms shall remain functional to attend to any customer complaint received through 24×7 customer care or any other digital mode like e-mail, website or IGL Connect Mobile App.

“However, the task of providing new PNG connections would be on hold,” it added.

(With input from agencies)